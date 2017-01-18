Pruitt's EPA Confirmation Hearing Begins Today In Washington - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Pruitt's EPA Confirmation Hearing Begins Today In Washington

Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt. June 13, 2013. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt. June 13, 2013. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
WASHINGTON -

Oklahoma attorney general Scott Pruitt faces the U.S. Senate as his confirmation hearing to head the Environmental Protection Agency begins this morning. Pruitt has been the state's top lawyer for the past six years.

While environmental groups have spoken out against Pruitt, calling him a climate change denier, he's also received a lot of support.

Senator James Lankford calls Pruitt a defender of the law and points to Oklahoma's use of all kinds of energy for evidence.

Senator Jim Inhofe said "Pruitt is, in my mind, the best man to run the EPA."

Inhofe also said Pruitt "realizes the need to scale back the burdensome red tape the EPA has become known for under the outgoing administration."

News 9 will be following and updating the hearing all day.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
