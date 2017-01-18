North Texas Police Detective Fatally Shot Answering Call Of Armed Man

A North Texas police detective died Tuesday after being shot while answering a report of an armed man outside a house in a suburban Dallas neighborhood.

The officer was identified as Little Elm Detective Jerry Walker, 47.

Authorities say the episode unfolded about 3 p.m. when Little Elm police were told a man was seen outside a house, armed with a rifle or shotgun. Denton County sheriff’s Lt. Orlando Hinojosa said officers arrived to find an armed man screaming at them from a backyard.

As the officers withdrew, the man ducked into the house and opened fire from a window, hitting Walker in the neck. He later died from his injuries.

Little Elm Police confirm Detective Jerry Walker has died after being shot in the neck by a man with a gun during a call to a home today pic.twitter.com/ewMwP5wuLM — J.D. Miles (@jdmiles11) January 18, 2017

A father of four, Detective Walker was one of several officers who tried to talk with the man as he went inside the home, CBS Dallas-Fort Worth reported.

“We are praying for the police officer and his family,” said Little Elm Fire Chief Brian Roach.

Roach later said the suspect was found dead in the house after a six-hour standoff. Roach didn’t identify the suspect or give a cause of death.

The scene outside Denton Regional where Det Jerry Walker was taken after being shot. Officers lining up now near ambulance entrance @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/EkT6cNfc6d — Jeff Paul (@Jeff_Journalist) January 18, 2017

Little Elm is about 30 miles north of Dallas.

