Your 2 Cents: Meteorologists Don't Hype The Forecast For Ratings

A lot of you sounding off about My 2 Cents last night on the ice storm forecasting by our meteorologists.

Karibeth from Yukon starts it off, "Kelly Ogles My 2 Cents nailed it tonight!! Get em Mr Ogle! People just want to have something to be unhappy about."

Douglas from Edmond, "Despite your defense of News9 meteorologists, the public perception was that we were going to be without power with sizable ice accumulation hitting the metro."

Jean writes from Lexington, "I heard repeatedly that a few degrees would make a big difference in what happened."

Randy doesn't buy it, "Too many people have way too much confidence in the weather teams. I feel the TV stations have a captive audience and hype the weather up."

From Chris, "Boo hoo people. When did 'better safe than sorry' take a back seat to inconvenience?"

Diana says it, "I am also a business owner and closed my business last Friday based on the News 9 forecast and am not sorry I did so."

Robert's in Woodward, "Be glad you were not in NW OK we were a day late getting it but when we did they got it right. If you feel cheated come to Woodward and help with the clean up."

Bill from Edmond, "You cheerfully accept praise when you get the forecast right. You should also accept criticism when you blow it."

Finally, Beverly from Merritt says, "we have complete trust in David and the News 9 weather staff."

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's YOUR 2 Cents.