Police, Victim's Family Asking For Help In Solving Homicide

David Atchison took a call no parent should ever have to receive. Oklahoma City police notified him that David Atchison II, his son, had been killed.

Investigators found him lying in the street on Jan. 8 near Southwest 32 and Shartel.

Police think someone killed him and dropped in the intersection.

No suspects have been identified and that is especially unsettling for the father who never imagined his son would be killed here at home.

"My son was a proud American, a servicemen, and he was a proud young man, and he would do anything for anybody," the father explained.

David Atchison II served in the Marine Corps. and the Army. He was wounded in combat while serving three tours -- Afghanistan, Korea and Iraq.

Atchison returned to Oklahoma to start the next chapter of his life.

"The hardest part about this is that he had served his country, got wounded and everything, and came back home and had this happen right here in our own backyard," said David Atchison Sr.

Atchison Sr. said his son was an accomplished businessman at the time of his murder.

"There is no reason for this to have happened we are just a loss really for the words, he was a stand-up guy, he was never involved in any gangs or drugs or any of those types of things," explained Atchison Sr.

Instead, he made his father proud in fishing on several pro tours including Bass Masters and Redman Tournament.

Accomplishments that are now a part of his legacy, one that his father says should've been fulfilled long beyond the age of 38.

"Going to miss him quite a bit," he said. "It is real, real difficult on the family."

So the family is asking anyone with information to come forward.

"If you know something, say something" said Atchison Sr.

Oklahoma City police are also asking for information about a possible suspect. Call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300.