Charter School To Expand Space In SE OKC

The bottom floor of a 155,000 square foot building on the Plaza Mayor grounds will become the new Santa Fe South High School.

Negotiations are underway with two other charter schools interested in space on the top floor of the same building.

Santa Fe South Superintendent Chris Brewster said they closed on the property on December 20 through a complex arrangement of entities.

“We were able to avail ourselves of the new market tax credits program, which is designed to bring new investment into low-income communities,” he said. “The Charter School Development Corporation technically holds the title on the property. We will lease it from them until the new market tax credits expire and then we’ll be able to acquire this as a solely-owned building for Santa Fe South Schools.”

Construction crews have gutted the place and are working to get it ready for students. The facility will allow Santa Fe South to consolidate and expand.

“I can’t tell you how excited we are to have spaces that will respect the work of our teachers and kids when they’ve been crammed into every nook and cranny in really substandard places,” Brewster said.

Santa Fe South administrative offices will be on the top floor of the building. The rest of the space on that level could be occupied by two other schools, EPIC Charter and KIPP Charter.

“We love competition because it makes us better and provides more choices for our families and kids and it shifts the power back to our families. For us to have those that would provide high quality services in the same venue – makes us stay on our game. So we’re excited to have them involved,” Brewster said.

EPIC Charter, a virtual school serving 9,000 students wants roughly 20,000 square feet, to use for testing and special education.

Superintendent David Chaney said the school has seen significant growth year over year and this location would provide more convenience for families around the metro.

KIPP Charter wants about 35,000 square feet for a new brick and mortar school, starting with the fourth grade.

KIPP executive director Tracy McDaniel said the potential partnership would help meet the needs of students in south Oklahoma City.

“Charter schools are coming together doing the same things – different schools, different designs, but we’re all serving the kids,” he added.

KIPP is still awaiting approval or denial from the board with Oklahoma City Public Schools on its application to expand on the south side. McDaniel said he received feedback on the application on January 12 and the item did not make it to the January 17 school board meeting agenda.

OKCPS released this statement in response:

“There have been delays regarding the KIPP application process on both sides. OKCPS has provided feedback for improvement to the KIPP application, and we now look forward to reviewing the proposal for action at our next regular Board of Education meeting on February 6.”