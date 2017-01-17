One Killed Tuesday Night In Edmond Shooting

One person was killed Tuesday night in a shooting in Edmond, police said.

The shooting happened at a Braum's parking lot at 1301 W Interstate 35 Frontage Road in Edmond.

Police said the shooter was described as a black male with long hair, wearing a beanie. The suspect vehicle was described as a white Nissan or Acura with paper tags and no bumper last seen driving southbound on Interstate 35.

