OU Women: Sooners Fall To No. 12 Texas In Austin

Joyner Holmes scored 20 points with 10 rebounds, and Ariel Atkins poured in 19 points before fouling out and twelfth-ranked Texas defeated No. 20 Oklahoma 86-68 in a Big 12 Conference showdown Tuesday night.

A Lashann Higgs layup sparked a 10-2 run as the Longhorns (13-4, 7-0) broke open the game in the final 4:36. Holmes scored eight points in the final quarter, and Atkins six including driving for a layup after she stole the ball.

Oklahoma, which trailed 40-29 at halftime, cut the gap with a 22-point third quarter and was just two points from Texas midway through the fourth.

Vionise Pierre-Louis scored 16 to lead the Sooners (14-5, 5-2), grabbed seven rebounds and blocked four shots. Chelsea Dungee scored 15 points and Peyton Little 14.

Brooke McCarty added 16 points for Texas, Higgs 15 and Kelsey Lang 11.

Oklahoma held the Longhorns to just 1-of-7 shooting from the floor to close out the third quarter. Texas outrebounded Oklahoma 45-33, and outscored the Sooners 34-22 in the paint.