OU Women: Sooners Fall To No. 12 Texas In Austin - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OU Women: Sooners Fall To No. 12 Texas In Austin

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
AUSTIN -

Joyner Holmes scored 20 points with 10 rebounds, and Ariel Atkins poured in 19 points before fouling out and twelfth-ranked Texas defeated No. 20 Oklahoma 86-68 in a Big 12 Conference showdown Tuesday night.

A Lashann Higgs layup sparked a 10-2 run as the Longhorns (13-4, 7-0) broke open the game in the final 4:36. Holmes scored eight points in the final quarter, and Atkins six including driving for a layup after she stole the ball.

Oklahoma, which trailed 40-29 at halftime, cut the gap with a 22-point third quarter and was just two points from Texas midway through the fourth.

Vionise Pierre-Louis scored 16 to lead the Sooners (14-5, 5-2), grabbed seven rebounds and blocked four shots. Chelsea Dungee scored 15 points and Peyton Little 14.

Brooke McCarty added 16 points for Texas, Higgs 15 and Kelsey Lang 11.

Oklahoma held the Longhorns to just 1-of-7 shooting from the floor to close out the third quarter. Texas outrebounded Oklahoma 45-33, and outscored the Sooners 34-22 in the paint.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

More Sports

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • OKC Thunder

    Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.

  • TU Golden Hurricane

    Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.

  • ORU Golden Eagles

    ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.