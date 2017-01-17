Report: Arrest Warrant Issued For OU's Parrish Cobb In Waco

An arrest warrant was issued for OU cornerback Parrish Cobb on Tuesday in connection with an aggravated robbery, according to the Waco Tribune-Herald.

Cobb, who started two games at cornerback for the Sooners this past season as a true freshman, was named in the warrant as a suspect in a Jan. 10 Bellmead armed robbery. Police said Cobb may also be connected with a string of armed robberies in Waco and Bellmead within the last two weeks, according to the Tribune-Herald.

Cobb's attorney, John Lewis, told the Tribune-Herald that Cobb plans to turn himself in to the McLennan County jail sometime on Wednesday.

“We are aware that an arrest warrant has been issued and are making arrangements for Mr. Cobb to turn himself in,” Lewis said. “We look forward to addressing these allegations at the appropriate time.”

The University of Oklahoma released this statement:

"We are aware of the matter and Mr. Cobb is suspended indefinitely from all athletics participation. The University will review the matter further consistent with its student conduct process."