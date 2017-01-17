Edmond Police: Man Accused In Shooting Of Ex-Girlfriend Captured

Edmond police tell News 9's Adrianna Iwasinski that a man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend Christmas day has been captured.

Officers said Adrian Permetter, 36, is in custody.

According to police, Edmond dispatchers received a 911 call from a home in the 300 block of Belmont Drive.

"They were arguing,” said Edmond police spokeswoman Jenny Wagnon. “The mom had sent the two teenagers and the 1-year-old that were home with mom at the time, sent them upstairs, told them to call 911 which they did, and in the midst of them calling dispatchers for help, our dispatchers heard two gunshots."

When police arrived, they found the mother sitting in a pool of blood and her children standing by helplessly.

"(The) victim had two gunshot wounds,” Wagnon said. “(She) had surgery since the shooting and will recover."

The victim has been released from the hospital, officers said.

Edmond police said they asked the US Marshal Fugitive Task Force to take over the search for Permetter. The task force conducted a multi-state investigation that led to Permetter's capture Tuesday morning in North Augusta, South Carolina.

Permetter has been charged with shooting with intent to kill, possession of a firearm in commission of a felony, possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, authorities said.

Neighbors said Permetter had a foul temper. They’re not surprised this happened.

"He just seemed very angry,” neighbor Keagan Cook said. “He was always yelling into his cell phone. And it didn't matter what time of day or night."

Cook moved to Edmond from Dallas to get away from the violence of the big city. He said it doesn’t seem safe anywhere these days.

"It's very nerve wracking to have stuff like that happen so close to home. Like literally right across the street from your home,” Cook said.