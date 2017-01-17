OKC Police Holds Community Meeting At US Grant High School - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OKC Police Holds Community Meeting At US Grant High School

OKLAHOMA CITY -

U.S. Grant High School and Oklahoma City police hosted a town hall meeting Tuesday night.

The subject was illegal immigration. With Donald Trump set to take office on Friday, police said the meeting is an attempt to calm fears of those who are here illegally.

Police said there are no plans to round up illegal immigrants and send them back to Mexico.

Tracey Morales is a 2015 graduate from OU.  

"I know that there is a lot of fear. However, I know there is a lot of support, especially in Oklahoma," Morales said. 

On the campaign trail, presidential candidate Donald Trump vowed to "build a wall" and to deport illegal immigrants back to Mexico.

He has since softened that stance some.

