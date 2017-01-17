Hospitals Report 65 Injuries After Oklahoma Ice Storm - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Hospitals Report 65 Injuries After Oklahoma Ice Storm

By Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY -
Oklahoma emergency management officials say hospitals have reported 65 injuries, most of them falls, in connection with the icy weather that struck the state over the weekend.
   
The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management says hospitals reported treating 50 patients for falls, six for cuts and nine for injuries suffered in traffic wrecks.
   
Forecasters say northwest Oklahoma bore the brunt of the ice storm, with more than three-quarters of an inch of ice accumulating in some areas. Tens of thousands of homes and businesses lost power in the state because of the wintry weather.

