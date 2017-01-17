1 Arrested On Multiple Drug-Related Charges In SE OKC - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

1 Arrested On Multiple Drug-Related Charges In SE OKC

Posted: Updated:
By Laura Hendrix, News9.com
Connect
OKLAHOMA CITY -

One man is in custody after a drug bust at a SE Oklahoma City home, according to Oklahoma City police.

Officers said the Santa Fe Impact Team developed information about drug-related activity at a house in the 500 block of SE 47th St. According to authorities, the team then made contact with the occupants of the home, and their investigation led to an arrest.

Jesus Pena-Villanueva, 50, was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on charges of trafficking CDS-cocaine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug proceeds, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The team recovered more than 9 lbs. of marijuana, 70 grams of cocaine, over $1500 in cash, and drug paraphernalia, police said. 

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.