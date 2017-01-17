1 Arrested On Multiple Drug-Related Charges In SE OKC

One man is in custody after a drug bust at a SE Oklahoma City home, according to Oklahoma City police.

Officers said the Santa Fe Impact Team developed information about drug-related activity at a house in the 500 block of SE 47th St. According to authorities, the team then made contact with the occupants of the home, and their investigation led to an arrest.

Jesus Pena-Villanueva, 50, was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on charges of trafficking CDS-cocaine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug proceeds, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The team recovered more than 9 lbs. of marijuana, 70 grams of cocaine, over $1500 in cash, and drug paraphernalia, police said.