Authorities Release Medical Examiner's Report In Death Of OSU Student

By Cole Poland, News9.com
STILLWATER, Oklahoma -

The medical examiner's report came back on Brandon Cavazos, an Oklahoma State student who died November 12 at the Sigma Chi fraternity house.

According to the report, Cavazos blood alcohol level was at 0.35 g/dL, almost four times the legal limit. Also listed as causes were cardiomegaly with left ventricle hypertrophy (an enlarging and overworking of the heart) and obesity.

Cavazos was laid to rest in November in his Texas hometown.

