Rep. Russell Voices Concerns Over Russia

NEWS

Rep. Russell Voices Concerns Over Russia


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Congressman Steve Russell made clear his belief that Russia is a threat and he said it's been one of his top concerns for years.

With the latest findings on the Russian Hack of the Democratic National Committee, Russell says to Democrats "welcome to club" of realizing Russia is real threat.

Despite his concerns over the country and attacks, Russell has a different mind set on the influence of those hacks.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
