Air Force Drops Supplies To Troops In Syria

The U.S. Air Force is increasing air drops of weapons, ammunition, and other equipment in Syria.

This morning, Commander of the Air Mobility Command General Carlton Everhart says these increases could help ground forces to take the offensive to the Islamic State. They also could help efforts to retake Raqqa which is where they are headquartered.

These airdrops are essential to getting supplies to crews on the ground. They really don't have extensive ground supply lines and are in constant contact with the enemy.

The Air Force conducted 16 airdrop missions in Syria last year, including six in December.