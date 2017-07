Oklahoma City police confirm they have one man in custody in connection with an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven near Britton and MacArthur this morning.

Police believe this is the same suspect involved in last week's robbery at the same location. Oklahoma City police say they identified a black male in the parking lot of an apartment complex just behind the 7-Eleven as the person they were looking for.

Police say the suspect during last week's 7-Eleven robbery used a knife. No weapon has been identified or recovered from this robbery.

Police have identified the suspect as 21-year-old Roger McClain III.