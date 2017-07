Police are searching for a killer this morning after finding a man dead inside an apartment near Hefner and Western last night.

Police say the suspect knew the victim and stabbed him during an argument at the North Village Apartments. When a fight broke out in a crowded apartment, the victim, not yet identified, was stabbed at least twice with a kitchen knife and died.

Three children and several adults were inside the apartment when the victim was stabbed in the living room.

Investigators do have a suspect in mind and are working towards getting a warrant..