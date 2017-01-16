My 2 Cents: Meteorologists Don't Hype The Forecast For Ratings

Neither my bosses nor anyone in the weather center asked me to say what I'm about to say, but a lot of people are being absolutely ridiculous about the ice storm forecasting last weekend.

Couple of examples from Facebook:

Kelly says, "Fear Mongers! No storm as predicted! Never Believe these guys until You see it!"

Mary says, "They are drama queens"

Michael writes, "WE'RE ALL GOING TO DIE!! And then nothing."

Not nothing. We had ice in the metro, and to some of you others who implied the meteorologists hyped it for ratings, or that the station is in cahoots with the stores selling last minute items, you need to lay off the conspiracy websites for a while.

One guy called here threatening to send us a bill for the money we cost his business.

Winter storms are tough to forecast in Oklahoma largely as I understand it because of our proximity to the warm moist air that comes up out of the Gulf of Mexico.

Our meteorologists, Thursday night, backed off the metro ice totals to a quarter to half an inch. The west side had right in that range and they also predicted more ice and power outages in northwest Oklahoma, that was right.

The Friday, schools out forecast, was a bust for everyone, the National Weather Service included. The models were wrong on the moisture and the ground was too warm to get slick roads.

But trust me, our meteorologists don't hype the forecast for ratings. They put accuracy first!

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's My 2 Cents.