Electricity Bill Scammers Target Yukon Businesses

At One Faith Boutique in Yukon, a call came in last week from someone who claimed to work for OG&E.

“They said we didn’t pay November or December, which was over $900 in bills. So they tried to get us to immediately drive to Ardmore and pay that,” said Kerri Hunt with One Faith Boutique.

And if they didn't go through with that bazaar request to cover the balance, Hunt said the scammers said someone would come to their store in 30 minutes to cut their electricity.

Jason McCormack owns The Miller Grill in Yukon. He said they too have been targeted several times recently.

“About every two to three hours, we would get a phone call and sure enough, it would say it’s OG&E,” he explained.

The scammers even spoofed the caller ID to show “OG&E” when they contacted McCormack.

But Randy Swanson with the real OG&E said don’t let that fool you. The calls to these businesses were bogus.

“I can tell you flat out – if it’s a live caller, it’s not us. We do not live call people to collect,” he explained.

The company wants everyone in its service area to aware of the scams. Swanson said do not follow the scammer’s instructions and hang up.

The real OG&E will send letters to delinquent customers and automated calls come after that to give cutoff notices, Swanson said.

If you want to be sure, Swanson recommended contacting OG&E's customer service using the number on their site.

Once you determine it’s a scam, Yukon police recommended reporting it to authorities.