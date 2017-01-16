Local Nonprofits Rally Behind Korean War Veteran - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Local Nonprofits Rally Behind Korean War Veteran

OKLAHOMA CITY -

An 85-year-old Korean War veteran and his wife are on the verge of being kicked out of the home they’ve shared for more than five decades.  

Harold Edwards’ home is on NE 36 Street. Honoring America’s Warriors executive director Scotty Deatherage said the home has fallen into disrepair.  

He said the City scheduled a hearing later this week, and the City intends to demolish the house, then charge Edwards $6,000 for the demo fee.  

Deatherage said he’s working with Central Oklahoma Habit for Humanity’s Janis Dozier to see if anything can be done.

“When you are 85 years old, how much longer you gonna live? My concern is you take a guy who’s been here that many years, and has done the best that he can, now he can’t keep up, needs some help. If you don’t help those guys, then really what’s the point?” he said.  

He said anyone wanting to help can contact his organization at 405-948-HERO, or Janis Dozier with Habitat for Humanity.

