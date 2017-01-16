One Dead After Stabbing At NW OKC Apartment Complex - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

One Dead After Stabbing At NW OKC Apartment Complex

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City police are investigating a deadly fight in a crowded apartment on the northwest side. 

Officers were called out just after 5 p.m. to the North Village Apartments located near N. Western Ave. and W. Hefner Rd.

When they arrived to the scene, officers said a man was lying in the living room of an apartment with stab wounds. 

Police began securing the crime scene while first responders worked to administer life support.

Residents were unwilling to give their names but they did offer reactions to the scene. 

"It is sad to see people getting hurt for no reason," said a man who stood in disbelief outside the apartment. 

Some residents remained hopeful that the victim would survive the stabbing but said it didn't look good.

"Hopefully, God can just take care of him," he said.

By 6:15 p.m., Oklahoma City police were told it was now a homicide investigation. 

The victim, found in the living room of apartment A, did not make it.

Police said he'd been stabbed at least twice with a kitchen knife during a fight with another man.

"Appears they at least knew each other somehow, at least friendly enough to be in the apartment together," said Oklahoma City police Capt. Arthur Gregory.

He explained it was unclear how the victim and suspect knew each other or what initiated the fight.

However, three adult witnesses and three young children were inside the apartment when the crime was committed. 

"From what we understand, the children were in a back room playing at the time of the assault and didn't witness it," said Gregory. 

Police said they'd be interviewing the adult witnesses for more information on the suspect who walked away from the scene. 

In the meantime, police released a vague description of the suspect (black male with dreadlocks who was wearing a red jacket and white jeans) walked away from the scene.

Search efforts are underway to locate the suspect and arrest him. Police do not think he is still in the apartment complex or surrounding area. 

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300.

