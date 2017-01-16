Garlic Cheddar Beer Bread - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Garlic Cheddar Beer Bread

Garlic Cheddar Beer Bread

  • 3 cups all-purpose flour
  • 2 tbsp. sugar
  • 1 tbsp. Baking powder
  • 1 tsp. Salt
  • ½ tsp. garlic powder
  • 2 tbsp. honey
  • 1 bottle (12 ounces) beer
  • 1 cup sharp cheddar cheese, grated
  • 3 tablespoon salted butter, melted
  1. Preheat the oven to 350°F. Spray a bread pan well with nonstick cooking spray.
  2. In a medium sized bowl, mix together all of the dry ingredients.
  3. Drizzle the honey over the dry ingredients and then using a spoon stir in the honey till it is all combined.
  4. Mix in the cheddar. Do Not Over Mix. Just stir until cheese is combined.
  5. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder, salt and garlic powder.
  6. Using a mixing spoon, stir the beer and honey into the dry ingredients until combined.
  7. Stir in the shredded cheddar until just combined.
  8. Transfer the dough into the bread pan and spread with a spoon.
  9. Bake for 40 minutes and then brush the top of the loaf with the melted butter.
  10. Bake for an additional 10-15 minutes until the bread is cooked through.

