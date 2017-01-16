Sunshine To Return Tuesday In OKC Metro

Skies will stay mostly clear Monday night with temperatures dropping to the low 30s.
Sunshine returns Tuesday with seasonal highs around 50. Our next chance for rain holds off until Wednesday morning.
