Norman North's Young Selected For McDonald's All-American Game

By Ben Smith, News9.com
Norman -

Norman North star Trae Young was named a McDonald’s All-American on Sunday. Young will be the ninth Oklahoman to play in the premier high school all-star game and the first since Putnam City’s Xavier Henry in 2009.

The 6-foot-2 guard will play for the West Team along with Kansas commit Billy Preston, Duke commit Gary Trent Jr., Washington commit Michael Porter Jr. and others.

Young is still undecided on his college choice but has narrowed it down to Kansas, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Texas Tech. Most recruiting sites have the five-star lefty leaning toward signing with Kansas.

