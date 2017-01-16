Cow Trapped In Swimming Pool Rescued By Oklahoma City Firefighte - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Cow Trapped In Swimming Pool Rescued By Oklahoma City Firefighters

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY -
Oklahoma City firefighters were called Sunday morning after a homeowner reported hearing some sort of "snorting" noise coming from his swimming pool. Emergency responders arrived and discovered a hole in the swimming pool's liner and a cow trapped in the water.
   
Oklahoma City Fire Department Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson says firefighters used their pumps to remove about 5 feet of water from the pool so the cow wouldn't experience hypothermia. Crews then brought in a wrecker to hoist the nearly 1,500-pound animal from the pool and to safety.
   
Fulkerson says the cow appeared to be uninjured after its ordeal.

