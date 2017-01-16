Moore Man's Car Catches On Fire, Then He Gets Hit By Another Car - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Moore Man's Car Catches On Fire, Then He Gets Hit By Another Car

By Cole Poland, News9.com
MOORE, Oklahoma -

Moore Police is working an autoped crash near NE 16th and Eastern involving a man who was hit after he got out of his car when it caught on fire this morning.

The man has only minor injuries.

Commuters are urged to find a different route until the scene is clear.

