Pruitt's Confirmation Hearing Set For This Wednesday

NEWS

Pruitt's Confirmation Hearing Set For This Wednesday

WASHINGTON -

As the Trump transition continues, more confirmation hearings are being set for different offices, including one for Oklahoma's attorney general Scott Pruitt.

Days before his inauguration, President Elect Donald Trump reignited his feud with the intelligence community on Twitter, of course, asking his followers if outgoing CIA director, John Brennan, was the leaker of, what he calls, fake news about Russia.

Regardless, Trump's nominees continue with their confirmation hearings and Pruitt's hearing for secretary of the Environmental Protection Agency is set for Wednesday, January 18, at 10 a.m. eastern.

Some say Pruitt's confirmation as head of the EPA could be a radical shift in Washington, with implications stretching from the nation's waterways to the planet's climate.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
