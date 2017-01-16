Lawmaker Looks At Statutory Change After DUI Crash Victims' Deaths

An accused drunk driver charged with a woman’s death on New Year’s Eve is looking at additional charges.

Yesterday, a second victim, foreign exchange student Nhu Huong died from her injuries.

Court records show Craig Maker, of Edmond, pleaded guilty to DUI charges four other times since 2011. But despite those arrests he was behind the wheel of a car New Year's Eve.

Rep. Mike Sander is looking at ways to strengthen the DUI laws in Oklahoma. Last year, lawmakers passed House Bill 3146, in an effort to keep repeat drunken drivers like Maker off the road. He believes had it been in place a couple of years ago, this fatal accident would have been avoided.

Maker has been charged with second degree murder, and could return to court as early as today to face additional charges for Huong's death.