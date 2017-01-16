Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: January 15, 2017 - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: January 15, 2017

By Cole Poland, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

This week on the Blitz, Steve McGehee joins John Holcomb to discuss Thunder basketball, the Chili Bowl, and college basketball.

- Thunder get the 122-118 win at Sacramento.

- Russell Westbrook tallied 36 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists as the Thunder beat the Kings 122-118 To pick up a nice bounce-back win.

- Norman native Christopher Bell wins the Chili Bowl in Tulsa, the first time an Oklahoman has won since Broken Arrow's Andy Hillenburg did it in 1994.

- Jones quarterback, Brandon George, had a tremendous senior season where he threw for 4,035 yards and 44 touchdowns while being named the Oklahoma Gatorade Football Player of the Year.

- Where do OU and OSU rank in ESPN's Way Too Early For 2017 poll?

- Jordan Woodard scored 27 points and Rashard Odomes added a career-high 24 points to lead Oklahoma to an 84-75 win over Texas Tech (13-4, 2-3) inside the Lloyd Noble Center.

- Despite leading by four at halftime, Oklahoma State couldn’t hold off No. 2 Kansas in the second half as the Cowboys fell to the Jayhawks 87-80.

- Tubby Smith looks back at his time in Tulsa.

- The guys Play the Percentages.

