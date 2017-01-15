Westbrooks's 20th Triple-Double Paces Thunder In Win Over Kings

Russell Westbrook tallied 36 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists as the Thunder beat the Kings 122-118 To pick up a nice bounce-back win.

Westbrook now has 20 triple-doubles on the season through 42 games and now has two more than he had all of last year.

With Enes Kanter and Victor Oladipo dominating throughout the first half, the Thunder reeled off an 8-0 run late in the second quarter and took a 13-point lead into intermission.

Sacramento was ready with a response and cut the deficit to four after opening the second half on a 9-to-0 run, but OKC responded with six consecutive points to get their lead back to double digits.

The Kings wouldn’t go away, and despite Westbrook putting the Thunder up 107-92 with a step-back 3-pointer with 5:33 left, Sacramento had one more final push. After mucking up the game late in the fourth, DeMarcus Cousins missed the second of two free throws, and the ball wound up in Rudy Gay’s hands as he calmly drained a money ball to claw within three points with 26 seconds left.

Then after Alex Abrines put the Thunder back up five with a pair of free throws, Cousins was fouled shooting a 3 of his own and brought the Kings within 118-116 after knocking down his shots from the charity stripe with 18 seconds left.

Victor Oladipo put the Thunder back up four points with a pair of free throws then Westbrook stole the Kings' inbound pass and took it all the way for a layup as the Thunder is now 1-1 on its current six-game road trip.

Kanter scored a career-high 29 points to go with 12 rebounds while Oladipo added 23 points. Steven Adams left the game early with concussion like symptoms after hitting the back of his head on the floor.

Cousins led the Kings with 31 points while Gay added 22 of his own.

The Thunder will be back in action on Monday night against the Clippers.