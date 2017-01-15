Enid Man Crashes Pickup Into Robbers' Vehicle

An Enid hairstylist was robbed at gunpoint, but what the robbers didn’t count on, was the victim’s angry husband.

Erica Ponce is very proud of her small hair styling business.

On Friday night, 18-year old Jose Ramirez came in for a haircut. When it was done, Ramirez told Ponce he had to go to his car and get his money.

She said when he came back in, he was with two other guys; they were all wearing masks, and one had a gun.

Ponce said the three demanded all her money, threatened to kill her and then took off. She immediately told her husband

"And she told me 'hey, somebody put the gun in my head and somebody took my money,'" Erica Ponce's husband said.

So he chased after the three.

"They're driving like 80 mph. Something like that,” Abraham Ponce said. “And I followed these guys for like 10 minutes."

When they showed down Abraham Ponce slammed his pickup into theirs destroying his own truck in the process. He said he did it because he was afraid the three would return and kill his family.

“Yeah. This is why I followed these guys,” he said. “Because you never know. Maybe those guys come back you know? If I don't catch these guys, maybe they come back."

Abraham Ponce held the suspects until officers arrived. He said he wasn’t scared.

"Well, not really. Not really,” he said. “Because I’m mad, you know?”

Police arrested all three for attempted robbery. News 9 is not releasing the names of the other two because they're juveniles.