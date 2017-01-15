Takeaways From The Sooners' Win Over Texas Tech - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Takeaways From The Sooners' Win Over Texas Tech

By Brett Coppenbarger, News9.com
Oklahoma picked up a much-needed win over Texas Tech on Saturday to snap the Sooners' seven-game losing streak. Here are a few takeaways from the game. 

Woodard’s back

After missing four games due to an undisclosed issue, OU’s senior guard, Jordan Woodard, returned to the lineup to lead all scorers with 27 points. Woodard hit multiple clutch shots for the Sooners down the stretch, while he hit all 14 of his free throw attempts.

While his shot is still a bit rusty, it’s obvious the Sooners are a much better basketball team when Woodard is on the court. His all-around talent is underrated throughout the nation and Woodard’s experience is an invaluable asset to this young OU team.

The Odomes show

While it was Woodard who led the team in scoring, Rashard Odomes’ career-high 24 points were arguably the story of the game. The sophomore set the tone early on by scoring the Sooners’ first seven points, and his aggressive mentality throughout was necessary for OU to come out on top.

Woodard’s four-game absence hurt the win-loss record, but it’s clear Odomes grew as a player during that stint and the Sooners will likely reap those benefits in the future.

Momentum builder?

After narrow losses throughout the Sooners’ seven-game losing streak, OU was able to squeak out its first conference win of the season against Texas Tech. After building up a halftime lead, the Sooners ripped two separate scoring runs in the second half to seal the 84-75 win.

While it won’t be an easy task to knock off a top-10 team like West Virginia on Wednesday, but the Sooners face some winnable games against Iowa State, Texas and Oklahoma State over the next couple of weeks.  

