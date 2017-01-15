Police Arrest Man Wanted In Connection With Stabbing, Beating In Ada

A man wanted in connection to a stabbing and beating in Ada is now in police custody Sunday.

According to a spokesperson with Pontotoc County central dispatch, early Sunday morning Tyler Beard was attending a party with his girlfriend when he got intoxicated and a man asked him to leave. Beard became violent and stabbed the man multiple times.

When Beard and his girlfriend tried to flee the scene, a woman confronted them. That’s when Beard pulled out a baseball bat from his car, beat her with it, and then drove away.

After an hours-long search, investigators said Beard was arrested in Hughes County. He's being questioned at the Pontotoc County Jail.

At this time, investigators have not released any information concerning Beard’s girlfriend.

