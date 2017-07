Two suspects have been arrested after carjacking and stabbing a driver in SE Oklahoma City overnight.

According to police, the crime occurred around 1:15 a.m. near SE 18th and Central. Police said the suspects ditched the car near SE 31st and High and the victim’s iPhone was among the contents missing. After pinging its whereabouts, police located and arrested the suspects.

At this time, police have not released the names of the suspects or the victim. Also, the victim's condition is unknown.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more as it becomes available.