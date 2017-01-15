Freezing Rain Continues In NW OK Leading To Power Outages, Downed Trees

Freezing rain will continue falling in Northwest Oklahoma Sunday morning, likely leading to more power outages and downed tree limbs, power lines.

Power outages reported included more than 500 residents in Woodward County, 1,200 in Harper County, 1,600 in Ellis County, and 80 in Dewey County.

Woke up with no power in Woodward! The county opened the Pioneer Room as a shelter last night. Improving conditions expected by noon @NEWS9 pic.twitter.com/04cNhdajt0 — Jessi Mitchell (@JMitchellNews9) January 15, 2017

News 9's Storm Tracker Marty Logan is traveling through several areas that were hit by the ice storm in NW Oklahoma Sunday morning.

Buffalo, OK is a mess this morning. Heavy freezing rain continues with already 1/2" of ice. Pics from @MartyLogan1. #okwx @NEWS9 pic.twitter.com/SFgalzcsOY — Matt Mahler (@themahler) January 15, 2017

As for the metro area - fog will stick around for awhile Sunday morning, which means bridges and overpasses may still be a problem as temperatures hover around 32° in OKC. Temperatures will eventually rise into the lower 40’s by the afternoon, which will help the melting process before a line of storms (shown in the picture) rolls through overnight. Some of those may be strong!