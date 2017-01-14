Bull Rider Hurt In Hit-And-Run Returns To OKC Rodeo

A world-class bull rider seriously injured by a hit-and-run driver is back in town.

Dusty McMullen, 31, is from Canada, and is competing in the International Finals Rodeo at State Fair Arena.

He’s the second-ranked bull rider in the world.

In December 2015, McMullen suffered broken ribs, a broken femur bone in his hip and a broken right ankle, after being hit by a hit-and-run driver outside Cowboys bar off Meridian in Oklahoma City. There have been no arrests.

“No I’m over it now. I got bigger things to do than to hold a grudge like that. They didn’t kill me. Karma will come back to get em,” he said.

McMullen came back with a vengeance just five months after he was injured.

He won the Canadian bull riding championship last May.

He competed twice Saturday, and will compete once Sunday, in hopes of winning the International Finals Rodeo Championship.