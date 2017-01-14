OSU Hoops: Jayhawks Rally As Cowboys Fall In Lawrence

Despite leading by four at halftime, Oklahoma State couldn’t hold off No. 2 Kansas in the second half as the Cowboys fell to the Jayhawks 87-80.

OSU now falls to 10-6 on the season and 0-5 in Big 12 play while KU (16-1, 5-0) improves its winning streak to 16 games.

Jeffrey Carroll exploded for 14 points and three assists in the first half to give the Pokes the lead, but the Jayhawks went on to prove why they’re one of the best teams in the country.

After a Jawun Evans’ layup put OSU up 47-41 with 17:01 left, KU went on a 17-to-6 run led by the outstanding play of Frank Mason III, Devonte’ Graham and Josh Jackson.

Despite getting hit in the mouth, the Cowboys didn’t back down without a fight. OSU fought back to take a one-point lead at 62-61, but the Pokes failed to get enough stops down the stretch.

Carroll finished with a game-high 23 points while Mitchell Solomon finished with a career-high 16 points and at one point scored 10 consecutive points for the Cowboys in the second half before eventually fouling out. Evans added 15 points on 6-of-22 shooting to go with six assists and four turnovers.

Mason III led the Jayhawks with 22 points while Graham and Jackson added 21 and 20 points respectively.

Oklahoma State has now lost five consecutive games, and will be back in action on Wednesday night when they host Kansas State.