One Person Hospitalized After Shooting In SE OKC

Police are investigating after a shooting in SE OKC sent one person to the hospital in serious condition Saturday afternoon.

Around 10:45 a.m., officers were called to the shooting at the Wentwood At Grand Hill Apartments in the 400 block of Tinker Diagonal.

At this time, police have not released the name of the victim or what led to the shooting.

