Emergency Crews Responding To Auto-Pedestrian Crash In Edmond

Emergency crews are responding to an auto-pedestrian crash in Edmond Saturday morning.

The incident occurred around 9:20 a.m. in the area of 2nd and Bryant. One victims has been transported in an unknown condition to a local hospital.

At this time, there’s no word yet on what caused the crash and the names of those involved have not been released.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more as it becomes available.