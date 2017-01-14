One Dead In Semi Wreck On I-40 Near Weatherford

One person is dead after a semi wreck on Interstate 40 just west of Weatherford due to this morning's icy weather, Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed.

The crash happened about 3:25 a.m. Saturday. Four vehicles were involved including three tractor-trailers.

Two tractor-trailers jackknifed and hit each other when a third tractor-trailer hit the disabled vehicles.

The driver of the third tractor-trailer driver was killed in the crash. He was identified as Gideon Gachohi, 45, of Oklahoma City. A car hit the third tractor-trailer and the driver and the passenger were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

I-40, west of the Oklahoma City metro, has been "a semi wrecker yard," as News 9 storm tracker Val Castor described.