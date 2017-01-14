Rain Continues, Some Freezing Still Expected

Periods of freezing rain will continue through the morning hours. By afternoon the steadiest rain will likely be across western and northern Oklahoma. Here across the Oklahoma City metro, the freezing rain may diminish to spotty showers with temperatures reaching around or just above freezing. You can expect roads to improve and become wet with scattered slick spots.

Total accumulations still look to be highest across northwest into north central Oklahoma. Winds will be fairly light anywhere from 5 to15 mph across the area.

Saturday night into Sunday the rain will continue in spots with a very heavy wave of rain and maybe a few rumbles of thunder by Sunday night. This will be the final wave of rain with temperatures warming from the 30s Sunday morning to the 30s to 50s across southern Oklahoma.