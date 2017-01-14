Rain Continues, Some Freezing Still Expected - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Rain Continues, Some Freezing Still Expected

Posted: Updated:

Periods of freezing rain will continue through the morning hours. By afternoon the steadiest rain will likely be across western and northern Oklahoma. Here across the Oklahoma City metro, the freezing rain may diminish to spotty showers with temperatures reaching around or just above freezing. You can expect roads to improve and become wet with scattered slick spots.

Total accumulations still look to be highest across northwest into north central Oklahoma. Winds will be fairly light anywhere from 5 to15 mph across the area.

Saturday night into Sunday the rain will continue in spots with a very heavy wave of rain and maybe a few rumbles of thunder by Sunday night. This will be the final wave of rain with temperatures warming from the 30s Sunday morning to the 30s to 50s across southern Oklahoma.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.