City Rescue Mission Provides Warm Place To Stay

More and more people went to the City Rescue Mission Friday because they couldn’t bear the bitter cold.

President and CEO Tom Jones seizes the opportunities. Not only does the mission provide a place to sleep, clean clothes, and three meals a day, but Jones said he'll introduce the residents to the other resources that can help them get to the root of their homelessness.

“When they come in, we want to make sure that they are at least given the opportunity – we can’t force anything on them – but to give them an opportunity to make a decision to end this and get back on their feet,” he said.

Johnetta Caddo moved in six months ago, fighting an addiction and losing her son. “When you get something taken from you, and you have nothing else left, you’re at rock bottom,” she said.

She says the program she's in has changed her life. Now she takes classes and works at the mission, and is on her way to being independent.

“This is the beginning of a whole new future for me,” Caddo told News 9.

“Come sit with us. Come talk with us. Hear our story. You’re not alone. You don’t’ have to be out there like that,” Caddo said.

The Mission is open 24/7 for single men, single women, and women with children. The shelter has 640 beds and extra mats for any overflow.