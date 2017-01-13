Travelers Take Precautions As Ice Storm Looms Across Oklahoma

Metro area motorists have had one eye on the roadway and one eye on the weather forecast for the past 24 hours.

Mike Howard is a truck driver trainer, who was passing through Friday on his way from Houston, Texas from Iowa. Howard and his driver trainee were told by their company to pull off at the Love’s Travel Stop at I-40 and Morgan Road for the night. He said it is a better alternative than getting into a wreck.

“It’s not worth it, better safe than sorry,” Howard said. “Wait it out, wait it out, because tow trucks are everywhere.”

Love’s General Manager Wayne Pierce said on days like Friday, many folks pull off the road just to take a deep breath. “We have a lot of that. They’ve been fighting the weather out there, people want to grab a sandwich and sit down, before they have to go hit it again.”