Hunting For First Big 12 Win, Cowboys Enter The Phog

News 9's Dean Blevins is in Frisco, TX for the 2017 Big 12 Media Days as college football is set to start in just over a month.More >>
News 9's Dean Blevins is in Frisco, TX for the 2017 Big 12 Media Days as college football is set to start in just over a month.More >>
New head coach Mike Boynton and the Cowboys will face Florida State, Wichita State and others in the non-conference slate.More >>
New head coach Mike Boynton and the Cowboys will face Florida State, Wichita State and others in the non-conference slate.More >>
Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!
Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.
Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.
ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!
Former Sooner Cameron Clark Brings Team To French ChampionshipMore >>
Former Sooner Cameron Clark Brings Team To French ChampionshipMore >>
News 9's Dean Blevins is in Frisco, TX for the 2017 Big 12 Media Days as college football is set to start in just over a month.More >>
News 9's Dean Blevins is in Frisco, TX for the 2017 Big 12 Media Days as college football is set to start in just over a month.More >>
This week on the Blitz... This week's viewer question: James wants to know... "How worried are you now that Russell Westbrook hasn't signed his supermax extension?"More >>
This week on the Blitz... This week's viewer question: James wants to know... "How worried are you now that Russell Westbrook hasn't signed his supermax extension?"More >>
Russell Westbrook wins award for Best Male Athlete at the 2017 ESPYS Wednesday night.More >>
Russell Westbrook wins award for Best Male Athlete at the 2017 ESPYS Wednesday night.More >>