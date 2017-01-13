Freezing Rain, Ice Still Barreling Toward Oklahoma

7:41 a.m.

Air temperatures are in the mid 20s in western Oklahoma and that has meant a huge difference in road conditions. I-40 in west central Oklahoma is a sheet of ice while roads in central OK are more wet with slick spots.

--

5:33 a.m.

Light to moderate freezing rain will continue moving through central Oklahoma this morning creating slick spots on the roads, especially on the bridges and overpasses. Roads will be mainly wet with some slick spots. Temperatures rise above freezing this afternoon, leading to just wet roads. More rain expected tomorrow and with a few storms late tomorrow.

--

3:00 a.m.

It’s been a cold raw Friday with periods of freezing rain and freezing drizzle across the area. However, most areas have only seen light precipitation but the main event arrives Friday night and into the weekend.

Here Friday evening the spotty freezing drizzle will continue with a few freezing rain showers. Temperatures will be steady in the middle to upper 20s through this evening and overnight.

After midnight, we expect periods of light to moderate freezing rain to move across the state. This will really put a glaze of ice on everything even the area roads. So we expect very slick and hazardous conditions overnight and throughout Saturday morning.

On Saturday, periods of freezing rain will continue through the morning hours. By afternoon the steadiest rain will likely be across western and northern Oklahoma. Here across the OKC metro, the freezing rain may diminish to spotty showers with temperatures reaching around freezing. So you can expect roads to improve and become wet with scattered slick spots.

Total accumulations still look to be highest across northwest into north central Oklahoma. Here across the OKC metro, we expect a quarter inch to some areas maybe up to a half inch. Thankfully winds will be fairly light anywhere from 5 to15 mph across the area Friday night and through Saturday.

Saturday night into Sunday the rain will continue in spots with a very heavy wave of rain and maybe a few rumbles of thunder by Sunday night. This will be the final wave of rain with temperatures warming from the 30s Sunday morning to the 30s to 50s across southern Oklahoma.

Stay with News 9, we’ll keep you advised!