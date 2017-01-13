Crews Extinguish House Fire In SW OKC

Crews have successfully extinguished a house fire in southwest Oklahoma City, Friday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the scene near SW 36th St. and S. Shartel Ave. Once on scene crews reported seeing smoke and flames pouring out of the home. Crews worked quickly and were able to get the fire under control around 2:45 p.m.

The cause of the fire, which authorities say started in a back bedroom, has not yet been determined. Five adults were in the home at the time and all made it out safely.

TAC 5 pic.twitter.com/8vcgUoEHzl — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) January 13, 2017