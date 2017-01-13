Suspect Shot In OKC Fatal December Shooting Dies

A 37-year-old Oklahoma City man who was shot last month died Friday, according to Oklahoma City police.

Officers said Deangelo Hinds and Bruce Griffin were shot Dec. 5 at 4 p.m. in the 1700 block of NW 10th Street. Griffin was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

An Oklahoma City police officer said he heard gunfire near NW 10th and Indiana Ave. and discovered Hinds, and Griffin’s body. Hinds had been shot multiple times and was taken to an area hospital, police said.

According to officers, Hinds shot and killed Griffin and a third yet to be identified person shot Hinds.

Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the homicide tip-line at 405-297-1200.