City Of OKC Delays Friday Trash Collection

By Laura Hendrix, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Due to forecasted weather conditions, the City of Oklahoma City is rescheduling Friday, Jan. 13 trash collection to Saturday, Jan. 14. 

They request that residents please have trash carts at the curb as usual until collection. 

Should weather conditions remain unsafe for collection on Saturday, the City said it will provide a further update concerning trash collection.

