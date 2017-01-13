Two Adults, Five Children Escape Early Morning OKC House Fire - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Two Adults, Five Children Escape Early Morning OKC House Fire

By Cole Poland, News9.com
By Laura Hendrix, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A smoke alarm alerted an Oklahoma City family to an early-morning house fire Friday, according to the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

Two adults and five children were able to escape the home, near SW 25th and Blackwelder, before fire crews arrived, Battalion Chief Benny A. Fulkerson said. 

Flames were visible from a 2nd story window when firefighters got to the home, but they were able to quickly do a search and then extinguish the blaze, Fulkerson said. 

The fire was contained to a bedroom, but there was smoke damage throughout the 2nd story of the home causing $10,000 in estimated damage, crews said. 

The Red Cross is assisting the family, Fulkerson said. Firefighters said the cause of the blaze is still pending. 

