Salt Trucks Geared Up For Busy Weekend

Gearing up for the harsh winter weather starts days in advance for many people, including public works staff in Oklahoma City.

Freezing rain advisories and ice storm warnings are expected to be in full effect across much of the state through Sunday. And for those drivers that choose to be on the roads, city workers are hoping salt will help keep them safe.

Truck operators first pretreat specific roadways with a salt and brine solution ahead of storms and then move on to primary snow and ice routes. The people staffing the operation work in 12 hour shifts and they have a lot of road to cover.