Salt Trucks Geared Up For Busy Weekend - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Salt Trucks Geared Up For Busy Weekend

Posted: Updated:
file photo file photo
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Gearing up for the harsh winter weather starts days in advance for many people, including public works staff in Oklahoma City.

Freezing rain advisories and ice storm warnings are expected to be in full effect across much of the state through Sunday. And for those drivers that choose to be on the roads, city workers are hoping salt will help keep them safe.

Truck operators first pretreat specific roadways with a salt and brine solution ahead of storms and then move on to primary snow and ice routes. The people staffing the operation work in 12 hour shifts and they have a lot of road to cover.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Submitted by viewer: Sondra PurdyStart the slideshow
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.